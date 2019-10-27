NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 120 Golden State 92 Brooklyn at Memphis (18:00) Portland at Dallas (19:00) Miami at Minnesota (19:00) Charlotte at LA Lakers (21:30)

