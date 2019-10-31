NBA Results

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Chicago at Cleveland in play ORLANDO 95 New York 83 Minnesota at Philadelphia in play Milwaukee at Boston in play Indiana at Brooklyn in play Detroit at Toronto in play Houston at Washington in play Portland at Oklahoma City in play LA Clippers at Utah (22:00) Charlotte at Sacramento (22:00) Phoenix at Golden State (22:30)