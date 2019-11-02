NBA Results
Nov 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Houston at Brooklyn in play Cleveland at Indiana in play Milwaukee 123 ORLANDO 91 New York at Boston in play Detroit at Chicago in play LA Lakers at Dallas (21:30) Utah at Sacramento (22:00) San Antonio at Golden State (22:30)
