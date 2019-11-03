NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

29 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Nov 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 115 New Orleans 104 Brooklyn at Detroit in play Denver at Orlando in play Minnesota at Washington (20:00) Phoenix at Memphis (20:00) Toronto at Milwaukee (20:00) Charlotte at

Nov 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 115 New Orleans 104 Brooklyn at Detroit in play Denver at Orlando in play Minnesota at Washington (20:00) Phoenix at Memphis (20:00) Toronto at Milwaukee (20:00) Charlotte at Golden State (20:30) Philadelphia at Portland (22:00)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react