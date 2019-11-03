NBA Results
Nov 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 115 New Orleans 104 Brooklyn at Detroit in play Denver at Orlando in play Minnesota at Washington (20:00) Phoenix at Memphis (20:00) Toronto at Milwaukee (20:00) Charlotte at
Nov 2 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) OKLAHOMA CITY 115 New Orleans 104 Brooklyn at Detroit in play Denver at Orlando in play Minnesota at Washington (20:00) Phoenix at Memphis (20:00) Toronto at Milwaukee (20:00) Charlotte at Golden State (20:30) Philadelphia at Portland (22:00)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react