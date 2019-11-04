NBA Results
Nov 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) INDIANA 108 Chicago 95 Houston at Miami in play Sacramento at New York in play LA Lakers at San Antonio in play Dallas at Cleveland (19:30) Utah at LA Clippers (21:00)
