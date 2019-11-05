NBA Results
Nov 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 115 Detroit 99 New Orleans at Brooklyn in play Houston at Memphis in play Milwaukee at Minnesota in play Philadelphia at Phoenix in play Portland at Golden State (22:30)
