NBA Results
Nov 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana at Charlotte in play Boston 119 CLEVELAND 113 San Antonio at Atlanta in play LA Lakers at Chicago in play Orlando at Oklahoma City in play Miami at Denver in play
