NBA Results
Nov 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 135 SAN ANTONIO 115 New Orleans at Charlotte in play Houston at Chicago (20:00) Dallas at Memphis (20:00) Golden State at Oklahoma City (20:00)
