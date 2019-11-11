NBA Results
Nov 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Denver 100 MINNESOTA 98 (OT) Indiana 109 ORLANDO 102 Charlotte at Philadelphia in play Milwaukee at Oklahoma City in play Cleveland at New York in play Brooklyn at Phoenix (20:00) Atlanta at Portland (21:00) Toronto at LA Lakers (21:30)
