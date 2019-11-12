NBA Results
Nov 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Minnesota 120 DETROIT 114 Dallas at Boston in play Memphis at San Antonio in play Houston at New Orleans in play Utah at Golden State (22:30) Toronto at LA Clippers (22:30)
