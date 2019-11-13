NBA Results
Nov 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) INDIANA 111 Oklahoma City 85 Cleveland at Philadelphia in play Detroit at Miami in play New York at Chicago in play Atlanta at Denver in play LA Lakers at Phoenix in play Brooklyn at Utah in play
