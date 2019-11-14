NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

28 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Nov 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Memphis 119 CHARLOTTE 117 Philadelphia at Orlando in play Washington at Boston in play LA Clippers at Houston in play San Antonio at Minnesota in play Golden State at LA Lakers (22:00) Toronto at Portland (22:00)

