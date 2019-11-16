NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Nov 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CHARLOTTE 109 Detroit 106 San Antonio at Orlando in play Indiana at Houston in play Utah at Memphis in play Washington at Minnesota in play Philadelphia at Oklahoma City in play Boston at Golden State (22:30) Sacramento at LA Lakers (22:30)

