NBA Results
Nov 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn 117 CHICAGO 111 Milwaukee at Indiana in play Charlotte at New York in play New Orleans at Miami in play Houston at Minnesota in play Toronto at Dallas (20:30) Portland at San Antonio (20:30) Atlanta at LA Clippers (22:30)
