NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 58 minutes ago

Nov 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia 114 CLEVELAND 95 Boston at Sacramento in play Washington at Orlando (18:00) Denver at Memphis (18:00) Golden State at New Orleans (19:00) Atlanta at LA Lakers (21:30)

