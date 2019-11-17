NBA Results
Nov 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia 114 CLEVELAND 95 Boston at Sacramento in play Washington at Orlando (18:00) Denver at Memphis (18:00) Golden State at New Orleans (19:00) Atlanta at LA Lakers (21:30)
