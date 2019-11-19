NBA Results
Nov 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NEW YORK 123 Cleveland 105 Indiana at Brooklyn in play Charlotte at Toronto in play Milwaukee at Chicago in play Portland at Houston in play San Antonio at Dallas in play Boston at Phoenix
Nov 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NEW YORK 123 Cleveland 105 Indiana at Brooklyn in play Charlotte at Toronto in play Milwaukee at Chicago in play Portland at Houston in play San Antonio at Dallas in play Boston at Phoenix in play Minnesota at Utah in play Oklahoma City at LA Clippers (22:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react