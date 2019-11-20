NBA Results
Nov 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Golden State at Memphis in play NEW ORLEANS 115 Portland 104 Phoenix at Sacramento in play Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (22:30)
