NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) New York at Philadelphia in play WASHINGTON 138 San Antonio 132 Milwaukee at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Brooklyn in play Cleveland at Miami in play Orlando at Toronto in play Golden State at Dallas

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) New York at Philadelphia in play WASHINGTON 138 San Antonio 132 Milwaukee at Atlanta in play Charlotte at Brooklyn in play Cleveland at Miami in play Orlando at Toronto in play Golden State at Dallas in play Detroit at Chicago in play Utah at Minnesota in play Houston at Denver in play Boston at LA Clippers (22:00)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react