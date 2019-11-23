NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

36 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Nov 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) DETROIT 128 Atlanta 103 Charlotte at Washington in play Sacramento at Brooklyn in play San Antonio at Philadelphia in play Miami at Chicago in play LA Lakers at Oklahoma City in play Cleveland at Dallas

Nov 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) DETROIT 128 Atlanta 103 Charlotte at Washington in play Sacramento at Brooklyn in play San Antonio at Philadelphia in play Miami at Chicago in play LA Lakers at Oklahoma City in play Cleveland at Dallas in play Boston at Denver in play Golden State at Utah in play Houston at LA Clippers (22:30)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react