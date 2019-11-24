NBA Results
Nov 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas 137 HOUSTON 123 Brooklyn at New York (18:00) Sacramento at Washington (18:00) Phoenix at Denver (20:00) New Orleans at LA Clippers (21:00)
