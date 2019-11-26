NBA Results
Nov 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn at Cleveland in play Orlando at Detroit in play INDIANA 126 Memphis 114 Minnesota at Atlanta in play Sacramento at Boston in play Charlotte at Miami in play Philadelphia at Toronto in play Portland at Chicago in play Utah at Milwaukee in play LA Lakers at San Antonio in play Oklahoma City at Golden State (22:30)
