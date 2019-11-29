NBA Results

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BROOKLYN 112 Boston 107 Charlotte at Detroit (19:00) Toronto at Orlando (19:00) Milwaukee at Cleveland (19:30) Philadelphia at New York (19:30) Atlanta at Indiana (20:00) Golden State at Miami (20:00) Utah at Memphis (20:00) New Orleans at Oklahoma City (20:00) LA Clippers at San Antonio (20:30) Dallas at Phoenix (21:00) Chicago at Portland (22:00) Washington at LA Lakers (22:30)