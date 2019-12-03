NBA Results
Dec 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Phoenix at Charlotte in play PHILADELPHIA 103 Utah 94 Golden State at Atlanta in play Indiana at Memphis in play New York at Milwaukee in play Chicago at Sacramento (22:00)
