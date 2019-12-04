NBA Results
Dec 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit 127 CLEVELAND 94 Orlando at Washington in play Miami at Toronto in play Dallas at New Orleans in play Houston at San Antonio in play LA Lakers at Denver (21:00) Portland at LA Clippers (22:00)
Dec 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit 127 CLEVELAND 94 Orlando at Washington in play Miami at Toronto in play Dallas at New Orleans in play Houston at San Antonio in play LA Lakers at Denver (21:00) Portland at LA Clippers (22:00)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react