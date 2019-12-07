NBA Results
Dec 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Brooklyn at Charlotte in play Orlando 93 CLEVELAND 87 Indiana at Detroit in play Denver at Boston in play Washington at Miami in play Golden State at Chicago in play Minnesota at Oklahoma City in play LA Clippers at Milwaukee in play Sacramento at San Antonio in play LA Lakers at Portland (22:30)
