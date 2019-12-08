NBA Results
Dec 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BROOKLYN 105 Denver 102 Atlanta at Charlotte in play Chicago at Miami (18:00) Toronto at Philadelphia (18:00) LA Clippers at Washington (18:00) Sacramento at Dallas (19:00) Oklahoma City at Portland (21:00) Minnesota at LA Lakers (21:30)
