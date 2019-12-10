NBA Results
Dec 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers 110 INDIANA 99 Cleveland at Boston in play Toronto at Chicago in play Sacramento at Houston in play Orlando at Milwaukee in play Detroit at New Orleans in play Minnesota at Phoenix in play Oklahoma City at Utah in play Memphis at Golden State (22:30)
