NBA Results
Dec 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Memphis at Cleveland in play INDIANA 119 Sacramento 105 Detroit at Boston in play Washington at Toronto in play New York at Miami in play Dallas at Philadelphia in play Phoenix at Oklahoma City in play Minnesota at Denver in play Orlando at Portland (22:00) New Orleans at Golden State (22:30)
