NBA Results
Dec 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Utah 114 CHARLOTTE 107 Atlanta at Brooklyn in play Chicago at Detroit in play Washington at Philadelphia in play Milwaukee at New York (19:30) Sacramento at Memphis (20:00) LA Clippers at San Antonio (20:30) Houston at Phoenix (21:00) Minnesota at Portland (22:00)
