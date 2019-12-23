NBA Results

NBA Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Dec 22 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) TORONTO 110 Dallas 107 Charlotte at Boston (18:00) Indiana at Milwaukee (19:00) LA Clippers at Oklahoma City (19:00) Denver at LA Lakers (21:30)

