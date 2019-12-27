NBA Results
Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) DETROIT 132 Washington 102 New York at Brooklyn in play Memphis at Oklahoma City in play San Antonio at Dallas in play Minnesota at Sacramento (22:00) Portland at Utah (22:30)
