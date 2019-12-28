NBA Results
Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BOSTON 129 Cleveland 117 Oklahoma City at Charlotte (19:00) Philadelphia at Orlando (19:00) Milwaukee at Atlanta (19:30) Indiana at Miami (20:00) Phoenix at Golden State (22:30)
Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BOSTON 129 Cleveland 117 Oklahoma City at Charlotte (19:00) Philadelphia at Orlando (19:00) Milwaukee at Atlanta (19:30) Indiana at Miami (20:00) Phoenix at Golden State (22:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react