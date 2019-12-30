NBA Results
Dec 30 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Oklahoma City 98 TORONTO 97 Charlotte at Memphis in play Houston at New Orleans in play Sacramento at Denver in play Dallas at LA Lakers (21:30)
Dec 30 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Oklahoma City 98 TORONTO 97 Charlotte at Memphis in play Houston at New Orleans in play Sacramento at Denver in play Dallas at LA Lakers (21:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react