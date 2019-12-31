NBA Results
Dec 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Atlanta at Orlando in play WASHINGTON 123 Miami 105 Milwaukee at Chicago in play Brooklyn at Minnesota in play Detroit at Utah in play Phoenix at Portland (22:00)
