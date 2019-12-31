NBA Results
Dec 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 109 CHARLOTTE 92 Philadelphia at Indiana in play LA Clippers at Sacramento in play Cleveland at Toronto (19:00) Denver at Houston (19:00) Golden State at San Antonio (19:00) Dallas at Oklahoma
Dec 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 109 CHARLOTTE 92 Philadelphia at Indiana in play LA Clippers at Sacramento in play Cleveland at Toronto (19:00) Denver at Houston (19:00) Golden State at San Antonio (19:00) Dallas at Oklahoma City (20:00)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react