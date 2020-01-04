NBA Results
Jan 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Atlanta at Boston in play ORLANDO 105 Miami 85 Portland at Washington in play Philadelphia at Houston in play New York at Phoenix in play New Orleans at LA Lakers (22:30)
