NBA Results
Jan 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana at Charlotte in play ORLANDO 101 Brooklyn 89 Oklahoma City at Philadelphia in play Boston at Washington in play Denver at Atlanta in play Utah at New Orleans in play Chicago at Dallas in play Milwaukee at San Antonio in play Golden State at Sacramento (22:00)
