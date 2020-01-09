NBA Results
Jan 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) San Antonio at Boston in play Toronto at Charlotte in play Miami 122 INDIANA 108 Washington at Orlando in play Houston at Atlanta in play Denver at Dallas in play Chicago at New Orleans
Jan 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) San Antonio at Boston in play Toronto at Charlotte in play Miami 122 INDIANA 108 Washington at Orlando in play Houston at Atlanta in play Denver at Dallas in play Chicago at New Orleans in play New York at Utah in play Milwaukee at Golden State (22:00)