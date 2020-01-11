NBA Results

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 111 Atlanta 101 New Orleans at New York in play Miami at Brooklyn in play Indiana at Chicago in play San Antonio at Memphis in play Orlando at Phoenix in play Charlotte at Utah in play LA Lakers at Dallas (21:45) Milwaukee at Sacramento (22:00) Golden State at LA Clippers (22:30)