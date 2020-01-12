NBA Results
Jan 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Miami at New York in play Utah 127 WASHINGTON 116 Atlanta at Brooklyn (18:00) San Antonio at Toronto (18:00) Golden State at Memphis (18:00) LA Clippers at Denver (20:00) Charlotte at Phoenix (20:00)
