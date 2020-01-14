NBA Results
Jan 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) New Orleans at Detroit in play INDIANA 101 Philadelphia 95 Chicago at Boston in play Oklahoma City at Minnesota in play Charlotte at Portland (22:00) Orlando at Sacramento (22:00) Cleveland at LA Lakers (22:30)