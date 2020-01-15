NBA Results
Jan 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Phoenix at Atlanta in play Utah 118 BROOKLYN 107 Houston at Memphis in play New York at Milwaukee in play Dallas at Golden State (22:30) Cleveland at LA Clippers (22:30)
