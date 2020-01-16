NBA Results
Jan 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit 116 BOSTON 103 Brooklyn at Philadelphia in play San Antonio at Miami in play Washington at Chicago in play Indiana at Minnesota in play Toronto at Oklahoma City in play Charlotte at Denver
Jan 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Detroit 116 BOSTON 103 Brooklyn at Philadelphia in play San Antonio at Miami in play Washington at Chicago in play Indiana at Minnesota in play Toronto at Oklahoma City in play Charlotte at Denver in play Portland at Houston (21:30) Dallas at Sacramento (22:00) Orlando at LA Lakers (22:30)