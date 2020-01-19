NBA Results

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) LA Clippers 133 NEW ORLEANS 130 Milwaukee at Brooklyn in play Phoenix at Boston (19:00) Detroit at Atlanta (19:30) Philadelphia at New York (19:30) Cleveland at Chicago (20:00) Toronto at Minnesota (20:00) LA Lakers at Houston (20:30) Orlando at Golden State (20:30) Portland at Oklahoma City (21:00) Sacramento at Utah (21:00)