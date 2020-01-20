NBA Results

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 106 Detroit 100 Toronto at Atlanta in play Philadelphia at Brooklyn in play Orlando at Charlotte (17:00) New York at Cleveland (17:00) Sacramento at Miami (17:00) Oklahoma City at Houston (17:00) New Orleans at Memphis (17:00) Chicago at Milwaukee (17:00) LA Lakers at Boston (19:30) Denver at Minnesota (20:00) San Antonio at Phoenix (21:00) Indiana at Utah (21:00) Golden State at Portland (22:00)