NBA Results

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Milwaukee 116 CHARLOTTE 103 Memphis at Detroit (19:00) Boston at Orlando (19:00) Toronto at New York (19:30) LA Clippers at Miami (20:00) Sacramento at Chicago (20:00) Houston at Minnesota (20:00) Denver at New Orleans (20:00) Atlanta at Oklahoma City (20:00) Phoenix at San Antonio (20:30) Indiana at Golden State (22:30)