NBA Results
Jan 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) DENVER 117 Houston 110 Toronto at San Antonio in play Washington at Atlanta (18:00) Brooklyn at New York (18:00) LA Clippers at Orlando (18:00) Phoenix at Memphis (18:00) Boston at New Orleans (18:00) Indiana at Portland (21:00)