NBA Results
Jan 30 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) INDIANA 115 Chicago 106 (OT) Detroit at Brooklyn in play Memphis at New York in play Utah at San Antonio in play Houston at Portland (22:00) Oklahoma City at Sacramento (22:00)
