NBA Results
Jan 31 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto at Cleveland in play WASHINGTON 121 Charlotte 107 Philadelphia at Atlanta in play Golden State at Boston in play Utah at Denver (22:30) Sacramento at LA Clippers (22:30)
