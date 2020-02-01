NBA Results
Feb 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Toronto 105 DETROIT 92 Chicago at Brooklyn in play Dallas at Houston in play Memphis at New Orleans in play Denver at Milwaukee in play Oklahoma City at Phoenix in play Portland at LA Lakers
